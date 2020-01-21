Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston together again at the 2020 SAG Awards are more romantic than ever, photos are proof

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Let's face it, we waited for all SAG Awards 2020 for one reason only: to review Brad Pitt is Jennifer Aniston again together after the meeting at the Golden Globe 2020 that made us dream for a whole week. Well, there was a meeting between the two exes, as there were moments of complicity and laughter that make us understand that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt they still love each other and really good blood flows between the two. Let's be honest, nothing concretely portends a backfire (SOB), but see Brad and Jennifer together at the awards in which they also exchanged a hug in public, he reminded us of how they were and are one of the most beautiful and romantic couples in Hollywood.

AWWWWW! Emma McIntyreGetty Images

But let's not waste any more time and find out all the moments to remember between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards 2020, between a thank you speech with double meanings and a behind the scenes that you don't expect.

Brad Pitt's thank you speech at the SAG Awards between Tinder and wife

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston together again? They went back to the red carpet (but not as a couple!) On the occasion of the awarding of the SAG Awards 2020. Both were nominated. Brad Pitt for Best Supporting Actor for his part in the movie Once upon a time in Hollwood, while Jennifer Aniston as best actress in a dramatic tv series for The morning show. Both won the prize and the first to go on stage to collect it was Brad, who in his thank you speech joked (again) about his bachelor condition and about a certain wife:

I will add it to my Tinder profile (in reference to the prize). Let's be honest. It was a difficult role. A guy who gets high, takes off his shirt and doesn't have a good relationship with his wife.

Brad pauses, perhaps desired, in which the cameras don't think twice about framing Jennifer Aniston sitting at her table while laughing and clapping. The actor then thanked everyone who worked with him on the set of Tarantino's film and concluded with: "We all know that what we do is a team sport, in which we raise each other up. And I have worked with incredible people. Mr. Pacino, Mr. Dern, Kurt Russell, Leo, Dakota, Tim. Where are you guys? Ms. Butters, Margaret Qualley, Austin Butler. You raised my game. I hope I did the same for you. "

Brad Pitt watches Jennifer Aniston's SAG thank you speech from the backstage

The romantic climax of the evening between Pitt and Aniston was yet to come though. In fact, while Brad was backstage to give interviews after his victory, Jennifer Aniston was awarded the prize for best actress in a drama series for The morning show. Brad stop everything and start watching the actress' thank you speech on a screen while collecting the prize. In the meantime, all of us were like this: 😍.

The backstage moment from eyes to heart. Emma McIntyreGetty Images

The 50-year-old actress expressed in her speech all her joy for the victory: "Dreams come true. And all of you and your performances are inspiring for me. For years, I feel like we are growing up together. I know that the few times I have been brought back to this room in the past 20 and a few years, it has been special. And being here standing tonight is truly an honor. "

Brad and Jen backstage. Vivien KillileaGetty Images

The icing on the cake for all of us is that we have been waiting for this reunion for years, it was right in the backstage. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston met to congratulate each other on their respective victories, exchanging a hug, knowing looks and sweet smiles. We even more like this: 😍😍. Could this gradual rapprochement bring love back? To posterity the arduous sentence, but Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are the demonstration that among ex people you can still love each other.

Married from 2000 to 2005 (yes, 15 years have already passed since their divorce when Brad Pitt first came out with Angelina Jolie! 😱), the couple had returned to talk about themselves and their good relationships after Brad was invited to the 50th birthday party. Jennifer Aniston last year and at the ex star's christmas party Friends. While we, with calendar in hand, are looking for the next awards ceremony to see them together again, for the moment we just have to loop all the photo by Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards 2020.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE