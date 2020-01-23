Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston finally together at the 2020 Golden Globes?

The actors Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston walked the carpet of the Golden Globes, however they did not do it together as speculated, although surely an encounter between them did occur.

The actors looked radiant and reminded their fans of the times when they were one of the most beloved couples in film and television.

Although several years have passed since their separation and divorce, the couple has taken care of the rumors and have maintained a discreet friendship.

If you're looking for a sign to watch the HFPA Presents Globes Red Carpet LIVE… it's HERE. The show starts tonight at 6P ET / 3P PT on Facebook. Don't miss a single second of Hollywood's Party of the Year ™! pic.twitter.com/hGVxWpWMzq – Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 5, 2020

So close and yet so far

The organizations of the Golden Globes they have made known on their social networks how the attendees will be sitting and surprisingly, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt They will be close to each other but at separate tables.

While Aniston will be with his companions of "The Morning Show", program for which he is nominated, Brad Pitt He will be with his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” companions, where Leonardo DiCaprio will also accompany him.

With information from I am Carmine.

