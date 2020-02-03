Brad Pitt and his joke about Harry and Meghan at the BAFTA 2020

Share it:

Brad Pitt still unstoppable in this awards season. We already saw how it was done with the 2020 Golden Globe and also won the Critics' Choice Awards 2020 and the US Actors Guild Awards. With this trajectory it is launched towards the Oscar that will be delivered next Sunday, February 9. As a last push (if he needed any more) yesterday he also won the BAFTA award as Best Supporting Actor for his work in the film 'Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood'. Regrettably, the actor could not attend the gala for family reasons so he asked his co-star in the film, Margot Robbie, to deliver his speech. So far everything normal. The problem came when Brad's sense of humor came into play and poor Margot had to put up with the guy.

The actor's speech has already begun with a somewhat strong click if we consider that this gala took place just after Brexit became effective. "Hey, United Kingdom, I heard you just got single. Welcome to the club!". That is to start strong. Then came the classic thanks to the Academy, the producers, team members and the director of the movie Quentin Tarantino.

But the main course came when Robbie said Brad was going to name the Harry Award (referring to Prince Harry) because he was very happy to take it back to the United States with him. The actress had no choice but to clarify that the words were up to Pitt and not her. And all this with Prince William and Kate Middleton in front.

Of course the laughter among the public was not long in coming, so the Dukes of Cambridge stepped out smiling and clapping though with some discomfort. For Brad Pitt, rolling it into the galas is becoming a regular game. We do not forget all the controversy that generated his meeting with Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards on whether they will return one day or not. What awaits us at the Oscars?