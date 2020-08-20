Share it:

In the past few hours the news has spread on the internet that Brad Pitt is Harry Styles they would be involved in a mysterious new film as the protagonists, but to quote Aldo Raine in Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds sometimes 'if you hear a story too good to be true, it's not true'.

Vanity Fair reported that a "international distributor let slip"that the two stars they would work on Dan Gilroy's next film, titled Faster, Cheaper, Better. However, Vanity Fair itself has since released a new statement, debunking the rumors. "Sorry, folks. Faster, Cheaper, Better will not include either player, according to new sources familiar with the situation"writes Vanity Fair."Unfortunately, the rumor that the two had agreed to join forces had already spread around the world".

According to Gilroy, famous director of Nightcrawler, End of Justice is Velvet Buzzsaw, the film will cover the "how human workers are gradually being overtaken and replaced by artificial intelligences, drones and robots". The film is"a great multi-narrative film, set over two decades and in different places", so even if the rumors were true, Pitt and Styles probably wouldn't share the screen.

