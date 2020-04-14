         BQ opens the Android 10 beta for the Aquaris X2 and X2 Pro: you can sign up now

Share it:

BQ sold 51% of its capital to Vingroup in December 2018, a move that won the Vietnamese company the research and development of the Spanish product. After the purchase we did not see BQ phones again, although the company seems not to have forgotten the latest proposals it launched on the market.

The BQ Aquaris X2 and X2 Pro were the most powerful BQ bets to try to win in the middle range. Two phones that bet on Qualcomm's solvent processors, good autonomies and a clean software experience. They went on the market with Android Oreo (Android One), they updated to Android Pie and two years later they start receiving Android 10, as long as we enroll in the beta program.

An unusual move that will give a second life to the BQ mid-range

It is not often that the mid-range of 2018 updates to the latest version of Android, much less if the company behind the terminals no longer manufactures. However, BQ has made the Android 10 beta program for the Aquaris X2 and X2 Pro official.

The beta will be downloaded via OTA, so we just have to sign up and wait for the update to arrive. Of course, places are limited

Enrolling in this program implies downloading a beta version that, according to BQ, may not be 100% stable. However, it is the best way to test the new version of Android as soon as possible. Similarly, places are limited, so if we are interested it is better to apply as soon as possible. Once we enter the beta program we will receive an update via OTA (like any other) and we can update our device.

This OTA allows files not to be lost when upgrading. Of course, if we want to go back to the version we had yes a hard reset will be necessary by means of which all the data and files that we have in our terminal will be lost.

BQ indicates that the final firmware won't take too long to come out so, if we are not willing to risk the beta, we can keep waiting for the final version, which should not take too long. Similarly, this update serves to bring back to the table that the Android One program does not involve quick updates, since it is the manufacturer itself that must work on the update and provide the OTA.

