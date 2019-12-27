Boycott Netflix for the premiere of a comedy with a gay Jesus Christ

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The premiere of The First Temptation of Christ, a Christmas special by the Brazilian comic group Porta Dos Fundos, in Netflix It has served the followers of the religions based on Jesus Christ to raise the torches and charge against the company of Reed Hastings.

The #CanceloNetflix movement has begun to gain strength in the last few hours with thousands of messages on social networks where it is called to cancel the subscription to the service for, for example, "attack the faith of 86% of the population (Brazilian)", in the words of the Brazilian deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro.

For offending the Christian Faith that is the foundation of society #CanceloNetflix. Very sad that @NetflixLAT Denigrate your own customers with this type of content. – Carlos Pardo (@carlosanpardo) December 26, 2019

It should be noted that for every message on social networks with this hashtag included in a serious way there are several dozens that joke about what happened. In fact, there are few who have taken the opportunity to point out that curiously the Christian community has protested mass against the premiere of this comedy when a few days ago it remained silent after revealing the numerous cases of sexual abuse in the Church after Pope Francis acted repealing the pontifical secret concerning sexual abuse in his institution.

It is expected that this call to the collective boycott will have an imperceptible impact on Netflix and its criteria when publishing the content that they consider of interest to its users.