Boxing day: The schedules of the most famous day of the Premier League

The reunion with the Premier of Liverpool, brand new world champion of clubs, and the staging on the benches of the Arsenal and the Everton of the Spanish Mikel Arteta and the Italian Carlo Ancelotti They encourage the traditional 'boxing day' on Thursday 26 in England. Mikel Arteta will debut at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth. Ancelotti will be released in its field, Goodison Park, with the visit of the Burnley.

boxing day schedules Tottenham – Brighton & Hove 13.30 Aston Villa – Norwich City 16.00 AFC Bournemouth – Arsenal 16.00 Chelsea – Southampton 16.00 Crystal Palace – West Ham 16.00 Everton – Burnley 16.00 Sheffield United – Watford 16.00 Manchester United – Newcastle 18.30 Leicester – Liverpool 21.00 . Friday, December 27 Wolverhampton – Manchester City 20.45

British football takes advantage of the Christmas holidays to accelerate the calendar and in just three days two days will be completed, the nineteenth and twentieth.

The duel between the first two classified fans the date. Liverpool seen the King Power Stadium of Leicester, unstoppable until two days ago and main threat until recently of the domain 'network'.

For now, the bid for the leadership that Jürgen Klopp's group has consolidated is consolidated, the movements on the bench of historic teams encourage the 'day of the boxes', named after feudal times, when the lords gathered their workers and gave them packaged gifts.

Boxing day starts with the crash of Tottenham, which starts mid-morning. The Brighton, which has declined in its recent commitments, tests Jose Mourinho's painting in London a few days after the defeat against Chelsea and with the fans indicated by the racist chants that Antonio Rudiger issued from the stands and that almost caused the suspension of the game.

Precisely Chelsea, reborn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium aspires to continue its improvement. Wait at Stamford Bridge in Southampton, who on the eighteenth day escaped the descent by winning Aston Villa, which he sent to the penultimate place.

A new bump threatens Manchester United, which has added only one point of the recent six that it has disputed. Blushing on Sunday before the colist, the Watford, get in Old Trafford to Newcastle, which has exceeded your expectations and with which it is matched to points in the table. Three from Europe.

The nineteenth day will be underpinned on Thursday, when Manchester City goes to the Wolverhampton field. Pep Guardiola, intends to follow the course that comes with the citizens goes to the 'Wolves' field, as irregular as dangerous, which they won in the Etihad at the beginning of the course.