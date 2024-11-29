Box Office Triumph: ‘Moana 2’ Shatters Thanksgiving Records

Disney’s Moana 2 is making waves at the box office, setting new records for Thanksgiving week releases. The animated sequel raked in a staggering $57.5 million on its opening day, positioning itself to dominate the holiday weekend.

Industry projections suggest the film could collect between $175 million and $200 million over its first five days in theaters, potentially surpassing the previous Thanksgiving record holders “Frozen II” ($125 million) and “Hunger Games: Catching Fire” ($109 million).

A Trio of Blockbusters Revitalizes Cinemas

While “Moana 2” leads the pack, it’s not the only film drawing crowds to theaters this holiday season:

“Wicked”: Universal’s musical adaptation earned $20.4 million on Wednesday and is expected to reach $97 million over the five days. “Gladiator II”: Paramount’s sequel collected $6.6 million on Wednesday, with projections of $40 million for the extended weekend. “Red One,” an action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson, earned $2.8 million on Wednesday from Amazon and MGM.

This powerful lineup is projected to generate a combined box office haul of over $315 million for the holiday week, setting a new industry milestone.

‘Moana 2’: From Streaming to Silver Screen Success

Conceived initially as a Disney+ series, “Moana 2” was repurposed for theatrical release, capitalizing on the immense popularity of the first film. The original “Moana” has become one of Disney+’s most-watched titles, amassing over 80 billion minutes of viewing time.

The sequel reunites voice actors Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson as Moana and Maui. While Lin-Manuel Miranda didn’t contribute new music, the soundtrack features songs by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, known for “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.”

Critical Reception and Audience Response

Despite its box office success, “Moana 2” has received mixed reviews from critics, with a 67% average on Rotten Tomatoes. However, audiences seem more enthusiastic, awarding the film an A- CinemaScore.

Industry Implications

The strong performance of these films, particularly “Moana 2,” comes as welcome news for the exhibition industry, which has faced challenges due to pandemic-related shutdowns and recent Hollywood strikes. This resurgence in theater attendance could signal a turning point for the movie business, which has struggled in recent years.

As the holiday weekend unfolds, all eyes will be on Moana 2 to see if it can maintain its momentum and potentially set new records for animated features and Thanksgiving releases.