         Box office: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ sweeps the loosest premiere of the trilogy, ‘Cats’ hits it globally

To anyone's surprise, 'Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker' has swept the world box office during its first weekend on the bill. To understand the magnitude of its spectacular premiere, we just have to take a look at the 177 million dollars which has raised in North American halls, which would have to add almost 199 of the international market to make a total of 373 million of dollars. Disney has done it again, although it has fallen short of 'The Last Jedi' and 'The Force Awakens', which they did 220 and 240 million respectively on American soil.

The jump between first and second place in the United States is abysmal; this is occupied by a 'Jumanji: Next level' that has fallen 55%, making only with a discrete 26 million; little more than double what was achieved by 'Frozen II' in its fifth week, in which it has been put in your pocket almost 13 million dollars to continue increasing its record with 1107 million worldwide.

Although more ice cream than Olaf have had to stay in Universal Pictures with the launch of that nightmare ode to the grotesque full of excesses entitled 'Cats', which has hit a big hit of the fat with 6.6 million dollars – not more than 10 worldwide – practically tied with a 'daggers in the back' that turns a month in movie theaters.

The force is also intense in Spain

TOP 5 Provisional Weekend

1- Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker € 5.4M

2- Jumanji: Next level € 1.6M

3- Frozen 2 € 0.9M

4- My God, but what have we done to you … now? € 0.5M

5- If I were rich € 0.4M pic.twitter.com/TiuSLWolv0 – ComscoreMoviesSpain (@cSMoviesSpain) December 23, 2019

In Spanish lands, the top three is a reflection of the American, repeating, as expected, 'The rise of Skywalker' at the top of the podium. 5.4 million euros It has taken the last episode of the galactic saga within our borders. 'Jumanji: Next level' looks at her from afar in second place achieved thanks to the 1.6 million kneaded in its second week.

They close the national top 5 'Frozen II' with 0.9 million euros, 'My God, but what have we done to you … now?' with half a million and 'If I were rich', it clings to half of the table with 0.4 million euros.