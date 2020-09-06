Box office: New Mutants collapses, Tenet rises, Keanu Reeves wins

Share it:

Tenet di Christopher Nolan earned $ 20.5 million in his first two days in China while New Mutants is already starting to give up e Keanu Reeves is the king of the on demand market in the USA with Bill & Ted Face the Music.

According to Forbes estimates the sci-fi blockbuster with Robert Pattinson and John David Washington it should close his first Chinese weekend with $ 30 million, a number that would bring the forecast for a gross final closer to $ 60 million than $ 80 million. With $ 53.6 million already grossed in other international markets, the $ 200 million budget action will cross the $ 100 million mark worldwide in the next few hours. with North American takings which, when they arrive, will be fundamental for the destiny of production.

Unlike The New Mutants of Disney has already opened in the US and sank like a stone on his second Friday, earning just $ 800,000 on Friday. That’s a 74% drop for Josh Boone-directed cinecomic horror recalls the collapse of other films in the X-Men franchise come Dark Phoenix (-83% in 2019), Apocalypse (-75% in 2016), Days of Future Past (-73% in 2014), Wolverine (-76% in 2009) e The Last Stand (-77% in 2006).

Intanto gode Keanu Reeves, with his Bill e Ted Face the Music which earned about $ 125,000 on the second Friday, but far from the theaters: the film has been at the top of the VOD charts of Amazon, Google, Fandango and iTunes for two weeks.

