Box office 'Birds of prey' on its first weekend

The 'Birds of prey' have flown this weekend for the first time and have put the first ones at the box office. However, the flight has not been as something as expected in a DC Films tape. The movie of Cathy Yan It has fallen far short of its original predictions. Praised by critics and fans, it has raised $ 33.2 million this weekend, 20 million less than what was predicted that he was going to do at first.

However, the film has had a significant boost outside the United States, where it has won 48 million. In total, the DC movie starring Margot Robbie It has generated 81.2 million dollars. However, the film is expected to have a decent career in theaters, thanks to positive reactions and word of mouth. This opening is the lowest for DC Comics since 'Jonah Hex', released in 2010. Although this film only raised 5.3 million, so it was much worse than 'Birds of prey' and also ten years have passed and many things They have changed since then. 'Joker', the previous film released from the DCEU, made more than 93 million in its first days last October.

'Bad Boys for Life' went to number two at the box office after three weeks at the top. The sequel to Lawrence and Smith He added 12 million this weekend and has raised $ 336.3 million worldwide so far. As for the third place it was for '1917', directed by Sam Mendes, which has made 9 million these days.

'The adventures of Doctor Dolittle', the adventure of Robert Downey Jr. He took fourth position this weekend with 6.6 million. The movie has not been the success the studio expected. 'Jumanji: Next Level' continues to be a box office hit with 5.5 million dollars this weekend. This is the US box office:

In Spain, Margot Robbie and company have advanced 'Adú' which had been a success during the previous week. 'Doctor Dolittle' is in third place, beating '1917' and 'The scandal', which also reached the Spanish card, ranking fifth.