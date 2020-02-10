         Box office: 'Birds of prey' makes the worst premiere of the DC Universe

Share it:

Good and bad news for 'Birds of prey'. The movie led by Margot Robbie, nominated again to the Oscar for 'The scandal' ('Bombshell'), has achieved the number 1 from the United States box office, however, has done so with the worst premiere of the DC Universe.

Alone 33.25 million of dollars has raised in the American cinemas the new film of Warner and DC, whose full title is 'Birds of prey (and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn)' ('Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)' So far the loosest premiere of the DCEU was the 53 million that Shazam made last year.

The "adult" commitment by Harley Quinn raises 81 million worldwide

Based on DC characters, the film is a spin-off of 'Suicide Squad' centered on the character of Harley Quinn and has cost around 80 million of dollars. 'Suicide Squad' made 133 million at its US premiere although it had a "PG-13" rating (for those over 13 years old) while 'Birds of prey' has the "R" (for adults) that limits its scope.

It should be noted that 'Birds of prey' has added 48 million more than 78 other international markets. Total, its collection for the first weekend amounts to 81.25 million.

After breaking his relationship with Joker (Jared Leto's, not Joaquin Phoenix's), Harley Quinn decides to start living his own adventures alone … at least temporarily, until he meets other supervillains / antiheroines in a desperate situation Similary. Together form his own female "squad" to end a dangerous Gotham villain: Roman Sionis, aka "Black Mass."

Margot Robbie He heads the cast of 'Birds of Prey' retaking the role of Harley Quinn; next to her, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the Huntress; Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary; Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya; Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis; Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz; and the debutante Ella Jay Basco embodies Cassandra "Cass" Cain.

The script of 'Birds of prey' signs it Christina Hodson ('Bumblebee') and has been directed by Cathy Yan ('Dead Pigs').