         Box office: 'Bad Boys For Life' becomes the best premiere of the franchise, 'Dolittle' stays half gas

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As my grandfather said, the joy lasts little in the poor man's house. And, after the enthusiasm we experienced last week when '1917' dethroned 'The rise of Skywalker' at the box office, the prodigy of Sam Mendes and Roger Deakins has lost the throne at the hands of 'Bad Boys For Life', which has raised 68 million dollars in the United States during this long weekend of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

With this figure, the third installment of 'Two rebel cops' has become the best start of the saga – in front of the 15 million of the original and the 46 of the sequel – has broken the record as the best opening day of the month of January with 23.5 million kneaded on Friday – 'Monstrous' had the honor since 2008 with 17 million -, and rises as the best debut of a qualified R tape produced by Sony.

The second place in the North American Top 5 has been for 'Dolittle', the new version of the classic starring Robert Downey Jr., which has set on medium gas with 30 million dollars; amount very close to 27 million from '1917', which continues to hold the guy after the push in the Golden Globes.

Closing the top, they hold on to fourth and fifth place 'Jumaji: Next Level' and Episode IX of 'Star Wars' with 12.5 and 10.6 million of dollars raised respectively.

Rebel police also succeed in Spain

TOP 5 Provisional Weekend

1-Bad boys for life € 1.9M

2-1917 € 1.5M

3-Malasaña 32 € 0.9M

4-Jojo Rabbit € 0.5M

5-Jumanji: Next level € 0.5M pic.twitter.com/NCRfGGANZi – ComscoreMoviesSpain (@cSMoviesSpain) January 20, 2020

Lower Smith and Burnett detectives of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have also razed the Spanish box office, topping the Top 5 with 1.9 million euros of collection, staying very close to a '1917' that steps on his heels with 1.5 million on his second weekend on the billboard.

The surprises of the week come from the hand of the Atresmedia national horror tape 'Malasaña 32', which has been made with the bronze medal with 0.9 million euros – something logical if we consider the enormous promotional campaign that the tape has had on television – and a 'Jojo Rabbit' that debuts with 0.5 million tied with 'Jumanji: Next level'.