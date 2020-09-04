Bounty Battle: Indie game heroes battle it out in a new 2D fighting game

Share it:

Through the pages of the PlayStation Blog, François von Orelli, Designer and Project Lead at Dark Screen Games, it reminded us that September 10 comes out Bounty Battle, a new all-star 2D fighting game starring the greatest heroes of independent games.

In Bounty Battle, previsto su PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC e Nintendo Switch, the players will have to defeat the opponents by exhausting their life bar or, if the arena allows it, by crushing them. There will be many game modes included, from the inevitable Tutorial to the Training Room where you can test your skills, up to the Tournament and to Challenge Mode. One will not be missing local competitive mode in which to face up to three other players.

The roster will consist of 30 wrestlers, each featuring unique movesets and special attacks, from various indie universes, such as Guacamelee !, Dead Cells, Owlboy, Axiom Verge, Awasomenauts, SteamWorld Dig, Jotun, Battle Chasers Nightwar and Death’s Gambit, just to name a few. Successful fighting games such as Injustice, Skullgirls and BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle were cited among the sources of inspiration for the title.

A week after its publication, Merge Games has released the animated trailer of Bounty Battle that you can admire at the top of this news. At the bottom, however, you will find images and a gameplay trailer, thanks to which you can get an idea on the playability of the fighting game, which we remember to be planned for the 10 settembre su PS4, Xbox One, PC e Switch.