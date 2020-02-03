Botafogo presents footballer Keisuke Honda with a Pokemon-style video on Game Boy

Share it:

The managers of Botafogo, the historic Brazilian football team, decide to present the new purchase Keisuke Honda to their audience with a nice Game Boy-style Pokemon video.

The bizarre transformation into Pokemon Trainer of the famous Japanese footballer released from the Dutch Vitesse in December 2019 is a tribute (perhaps a little obvious) of the Botafogo social team to the passion that the people of the Rising Sun have for video games.

The video that accompanies the official presentation of ex Milan and the beginning of its new South American adventure, in fact, does not give rise to interpretations or misunderstandings of any kind: in the video we can in fact observe the introduction of a fake video game for Nintendo Game Boy of the Pokemon series and, with it, the announcement of the arrival in the Honda Botafogo family.

We therefore wish the good Keisuke of catch as many goals possible in this new professional adventure. At the bottom of the news you will find the unusual video made by the Brazilian club's social team. While we're at it, we remind you that the Game Boy turned 30 last April and that on the pages of Everyeye.it you will find all the updates on the new football video game in jappa sauce by TamSoft and Bandai Namco, Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions.