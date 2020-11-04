BossLogic assembles the cast of the Green Lanterns in these epic fan art

For Marc Guggenheim, the series on Green Lantern is very ambitious and the contribution of a high-level cast will be fundamental. Although there is still little news about it, the artist BossLogic has decided to move forward with the work and imagine the look of the various characters.

According to the latest news, the new HBO Max series will move between various timelines and will include various Green Lanterns, the space police force that made its comics debut. For this reason, fans have started to propose on the web who they think should wear the green clothes of the paladins.

BossLogic then offers us the actress of Bloodshot Eiza Gonzàlez, singer Janelle Monae and Sterling K. Brown, known for his role in This Is Us.

In particular, Janelle Monae is presented as Jo Mullein, although she could be perfect for the new character Bree Jarta, described as a half-human, half-alien woman who takes her job very seriously. For the moment we know that the roster of the series will include Guy Gardner, Alan Scott, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, Sinestro and Kilowog.

Green Lantern should come in in production in 2021 and HBO will be tasked with reviving the character after the flop of the Ryan Reynolds movie.