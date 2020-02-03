Boruto's team 7 showcases his espionage skills

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After so many requests from fans, the anime startedadaptation of the manga by Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The first story of this new phase, which came after more than two years of filler and self-contained episodes, is that of Banditi Mujina. Boruto and his companions are lowered into a new mission where they will have to play the role of spies.

In episode 142 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the trio must try to get information inside the prison of Hozuki castle. Espionage is one of the skills that a shinobi must have, and everyone faces it differently: while Boruto is Mitsuki they pretended to be imprisoned and seek information from within, Sarada it is acting from the outside.

Boruto and Mitsuki manage to get around the prison without drawing too much attention to themselves, gaining the trust of some of their fellow prisoners. The duo, thanks to this investigation, understand who the mysterious attacker is and especially where it is located. On the other hand, Sarada Uchiha is getting important details from the chief of the guards, also using some techniques that can hardly be seen in battle.

By doing this, the protagonists of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations they are seen in a new light: no longer as simple soldiers in battle but also capable of carrying out espionage missions.