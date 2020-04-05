Entertainment

Boruto's novel reveals a surprise on the protagonist's IQ

April 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
For years we have followed the adventures of Naruto who, although he became Hokage, was a hard head when he was young and hardly appreciated lessons and theoretical teachings. He loved the practice and only over time did he manage to apply himself to the writings. And many fans of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations they thought Boruto was of the same pasta.

There fifth light novel by Boruto: Naruto Next Generations completely demolishes these expectations. The new book in the series has revealed that in reality Boruto does not have the same characteristics as his father and this is demonstrable thanks to an intelligence test that the protagonist held and where he confronted the whole class.

Despite the competition from characters reputed as geniuses such as Sarada Uchiha and Mitsuki, but also Shikadai Nara and Inojin Yamanaka, Boruto finished first in his class's IQ test. The light novel "The last day at the ninja academy" of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations therefore contributes to highlighting the qualities of Boruto allowing the boy to create a different path from that of his father.

What do you think of this result? Meanwhile, the manga of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has revealed the secret strength of the protagonist, but also a new crisis for the Leaf Village.

