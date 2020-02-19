Boruto's new synopsis anticipates a bad situation for Sarada

Share it:

The anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is entering the heart of the narrative arc focused on the Bandits Mujina, who for the first time will draw from the paper material, contrary to the previous episodes that had staged only filler material.

While Boruto and Mitsuki infiltrate the Hozuki Castle prison – in an attempt to combat the plans of the bandits Mujina – Sarada Uchiha finds himself in an unpleasant situation, having lost consciousness due to Benga's cunning machinations.

Twitter user Abdul_S17 took the trouble to translate the synopsis of the next episode of the anime, which broadly describes its main events:

"The escape from Hozuki Castle!

Boruto takes action without the help of Sarada, who is preparing to escape. Will Boruto manage to escape with Kokuri in total safety?

This is the week of Sarada. Will he be able to get up?

Sarada falls into Benga's trap inside the basement of Hozuki Castle. Will he be able to regain consciousness? "

The main enemies of this saga, the Bandits Mujina, they are a group of thieves whose goal is to organize a robbery inside Konoha Village, thus forcing Boruto and the rest of his team on a dangerous expedition to find out more about this dangerous coalition. As we mentioned before, this it is the first narrative arc that directly refers to the original manga, therefore the expectations for a transposition to the height are quite high.

Why is Kokuri targeted by Mujina Bandits? Let's find out together. Lately Studio Pierrot is recycling Boruto Naruto: Next Generations animations?