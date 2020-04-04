Boruto's new Opening pays homage to the father series and a young Sakura Haruno

Share it:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is the canonical sequel series of Naruto, the series that allowed us without half measures and with the discontent of some and the pleasure of others to be able to see the growth undergone by our heroes. The new jobs undertaken, the families formed, the children who will carry on their legacy and even the change of the ninja world.

And if some initially had a bad nose at the news of the sequelover time many had to change their minds because, especially the original story treated in the manga, has proved and is proving to be better than expected, exciting and, above all, a worthy successor to the father series: Naruto.

Almost 4 years have passed since the manga Boruto: Naruto Next Generations he made his debut and, especially the most passionate fans, continued to follow him, reading the story with pleasure, even just to be able to observe their favorite characters, now grown up, manage the new generation of ninja and face the new threats no longer as apprentice ninja, but as teachers, teachers and tutors.

Not infrequently there have been compliments to the old guard and the famous series from which it all began. Giveaways scattered like Easter Egg here and there, especially in the animated series, which managed to snatch a smile from longtime fans. Just recently, with the release of the new one Opening of the anime, there was a tribute to Naruto as a series and to the character of Sakura in particular.

The Easter Egg is clearly highlighted in a scene in which Sarada is presented in a specific pose that remembers in no uncertain terms, just as the comparison made by the Twitter user shows AustynMayes2 that you can see at the bottom of the article, the pose that his young mother, in a past Opening, had hired.

Looking at the two photos you can clearly see the recall wanted by the producers of the Opening, as Sarada remembers Sakura not only in the pose, but also in the location, as for colors tending to pink of the background.

There is also to report, as confirmed by the post made by Boruto4life, that the Opening in question reveals the debut of the Kara Organization finally also in the anime, as we had already anticipated in a previous article.

Did you notice the similarity or not? What do you think of these hidden little clues that aim to pay homage to what was one of the largest Japanese works the world has ever known? Let us know below in the comments.