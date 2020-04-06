Entertainment

Boruto's new opening anticipates the characters of Kara and the destruction of Konoha

So far the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations he certainly did not work on adapting the manga stories. The production of Studio Pierrot, due to the proximity of the contents and the slower pace with which the manga of Kodachi and Ikemoto is published, was in fact forced to carry only now the bow of the Bandits Mujina.

Now it seems that the story of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will continue on the tracks traced by the manga. The new opening of Boruto which in recent days had shown itself only with a few scattered images has now officially arrived on the net, as you can see below. The song chosen is Sambomaster's Beginning and get Warmer who had already participated in some of the franchise's acronyms in the past.

But what matters most is the accompanying video that does not hesitate to launch ourselves immediately into the narrative arc of the Kara organization and referring to the first episode with the destruction of the Leaf Village. The first character to appear in the shadows is certainly Kawaki given the hair, while then the silhouettes of Delta and the other members can be seen, while in bright light comes Jigen is depicted.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will therefore not return to the fillers and focus on the original story?

