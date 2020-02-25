Boruto's last episode ends with a twist on Sarada

Share it:

The animated series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has already entered a few episodes in the narrative arc of Bandit Mujina, introducing new settings and above all new antagonists. However, being the saga rather short within the manga, the anime will expand the paper material with original content.

Will be explored, with greater accuracy, the dynamics that regulate the bandit clan, revealing episode after episode the mystery behind the Shinobi prison, Hozuki Castle. Boruto and Team 7, in fact, left on a rather difficult mission during which they are encountering various rough edges.

In the last episode, while Boruto and Mitsuki hide among other inmates to protect Kokuri, Sarada chose a different path, sneaking into the depths of the prison to find out as much information about the criminal gang as possible. Her sortie did not end in the best way, with the girl who found herself in a dangerous situation.

Sarada runs into one of the members of Bandit Mujina, Benga, and without thinking too much, he launches an attack which fortunately does not prove to be particularly harmful; shortly thereafter, however, Benga uses a fireball jutsu which gives rise to a thunderous explosion, throwing it on the bottom of a crater.

As we learned about the character, we are sure that Sarada will manage to extricate himself in this difficult circumstance, taking into account the fact that during the series he has overcome even more demanding obstacles. He will probably have to resort to Genjutsu to counter Benga; we'll see in the next episodes.

