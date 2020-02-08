Boruto's gripping 143 episode is shown in these preview images

Share it:

In recent days we have discovered the titles of the next episodes of Boruto, but now it is animation studio Pierrot wanted to give fans the official synopsis and some preview images of episode number 143.

So we find out that it will be titled "The Criminal Targeting Kokuri", during the episode we will see Boruto and Mitsuki attempt to prevent the assassination of Kokuri by the criminal group Mujina, after discovering that the mysterious killer is in the midst of the prisoners in their cell. In fact, as remembering the two protagonists have decided to be locked up together with the other criminals to try to identify the author of the attack towards Kokuri.

At the bottom of the news you can find a tweet of the @ Abdul_S17 account, which he shared with the many fans of the ninja born from the mind of Masashi Kishimoto, some preview images of the episode, which show us the protagonists in a fight against time, for locate the assassin before Kokuri is taken to solitary confinement.

Despite recent accusations against Studio Perrot, criticized for recycling Boruto's animations, the animated series focused on Naruto's son remains one of the most viewed shows in the world. We just have to wait Sunday 9 February, the date of the airing of the new episode of the anime.