Boruto's episode 147 introduces a new Shadow technique

The world of Naruto and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is quite vast and has allowed over the years to insert different characters with peculiar techniques. Sometimes they are variations of moves already known, other times unpublished and it often happens that these are introduced in the various filler episodes. One of these was presented in Boruto episode 147.

By now Boruto, Sarada and Mitsuki they have reached the last stage of their mission: Kokuri has escaped but the quartet is facing the mind behind the attempted assassination. Tsukiyo of Banditi Mujina has decided to use, shocking the protagonists of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, a type of technique that recalls the peculiarity of a clan of the Leaf Village.

Tsukiyo has indeed used a special shadow technique based on the power of the full moon. The name of the technique is "Shadow of the Moon Technique" which allowed man to control the shadows of his opponents. As can be seen in the video below, Boruto and his friends must therefore deal with their own shadows before they can definitively say that they have saved Kokuri from their enemies.

Plus, kids are in trouble because of the power it does not come from Tsukiyo chakra but from one's own, forcing them to run out of energy faster than their opponent. Thanks to Kokuri's intervention, however, the protagonists of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manage to destroy the enemy technique.

The arch of the Bandits Mujina however will not end with this battle as the manga content is expected to arrive in Boruto.