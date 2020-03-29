Boruto's character designer celebrates the ninja's birthday with a cute sketch

Share it:

While the anime series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations seems to have finally entered the saga of Bandit Mujina, a professional of the sector, Tetsuya Nishio, character designer of both Boruto and the original Naruto, wanted to wish the Hokage's son a happy birthday with a special illustration.

As you can see in the post at the bottom of the page, shared on Twitter from the @NARUTOtoBORUTO page, the famous animator Nishio wanted to celebrate Boruto, who turned 70 on March 27, and Sarada Uchiha, daughter of Sakura and Sasuke, whose birthday falls on March 31.

Fan replies to the post showed how much i actually did main characters of the series are highly appreciated by the community, and if the anime transposition had to face ups and downs, attributable to some episodes in particular, the choice to re-propose the events narrated in the manga in a new guise could convince many other viewers.

The synopsis of the next episode has in fact raised fans' expectations not only in seeing how the animation studio will recreate what has been read on the pages of the Mikio Ikemoto manga, perhaps by inserting unpublished scenes, but also how the story will evolve, given that the team 7 is getting closer to the direct clash with the Bandits Mujina.