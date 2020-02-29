Entertainment

Boruto's chapter 43 heralds a summit clash between two Kara members

In the next chapters of the manga by Boruto we could witness a fight for the leadership of the elusive Kara group. In the last chapter, in fact, we witness a scene that could change the course of history.

Kashin Koji is one of the most mysterious characters in Boruto's manga. At the moment readers do not know his true identity, indeed there have even been theories that hypothesized that man could be Jiraya resurrected given his use of techniques very familiar to the hermit toads, such as Rasengan and the evocation of a toad. In the next chapters, therefore, we could perhaps better understand the intentions of the character and have clear clues about his identity (if there are, of course). Taking advantage of the fact that Jigen is currently reloading from the clash with Naruto and Sasuke and he is only 10% of his power, Kashin Koji wants to oust him to take over the leadership of the Kara group. Will it succeed? We will know this in the next chapters of Boruto.

In the meantime, our young heroes manage to beat Boro after a difficult confrontation resolved by Boruto that uses the power of Karma. Once this power was used, in fact, the young son of Naruto pulverized his opponent, even impressing the companions of Group 7. What do you think of Boruto's new strength? Could you compete with Naruto's nine-tailed fox? Let us know in the comments!

