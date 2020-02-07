Boruto's chapter 43 anticipated by the preview: on 21/02 will we see the end of the clash?

Share it:

Kara is showing herself with one member after another, taking the protagonists of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations on an impervious path with a bright future. After the loss of the Hokage, the boys must do their best for defeat Boron, the man who is guarding Naruto's jar. What will happen in the next chapter?

To anticipate it there is the preview of V-Jump, the magazine that is home to both Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Dragon Ball Super. Released on February 21, 2020, the Shueisha magazine has published a preview on the Boruto chapter 43: Naruto Next Generations, presenting readers with some of the contents of the next story.

OrganicDinosaur has translated these captions on Weekly Shonen Jump, making it clear that in chapter 43 there will be the climax of the clash with Boro. It is not yet known whether the protagonists have managed to make the enemy harmless or if he will take over. There are two texts for the magazine, with the first relating to all the manga of the V-Jump magazine.

"Things will get intense in the April issue of V-Jump! Ties will unite to race for victory! By fighting together, they will show their infinite power! They will fight formidable enemies by becoming stronger and making use of their extraordinary compatibility with each other! "

The second text refers exclusively to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and the contents of chapter 43 coming soon: "Boruto x Sarada x Mitsuki x Kawaki – This is the climax of the clash between Boro and team 7! Will they be able to free Naruto with their team game …?!"

On MangaPlus, chapter 43 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be published at 16:00 on February 20.