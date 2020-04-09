Entertainment

Boruto's anime is preparing for the next non-filler arc

April 9, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Fillers are particularly feared by fans because they rarely manage to pack relevant stories and end up being self-contained episodes of little value. The passionate spectators of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations they had to submit to this condition for several months before they could watch the Bandit Mujina arch.

Once the current arc is over, fans of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will have to go back to different filler episodes. However, these will have a short life given that already from the new opening of Boruto the Kara organization was presented along with many other elements of future stories. For this reason it is possible that in four or five episodes there will be the beginning of the next narrative arc taken from the manga of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

This is confirmed by Organic Dinosaur, an insider known for the information disclosed on Boruto: Naruto Next Generations who in a tweet said that the arch of Ao is already in production. In addition, fans can expect great scenes from the next story thanks to the meticulous preparation of the staff. It is not yet known whether the Ao and Kara arc will be widened as happened to the Bandit Mujina arc, but fans can at least be calm and know that the fillers will not last too long.

READ:  A Dragon Ball Super fan movie shows Goku's arrival on the battlefield

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.