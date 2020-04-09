Boruto's anime is preparing for the next non-filler arc

Share it:

Fillers are particularly feared by fans because they rarely manage to pack relevant stories and end up being self-contained episodes of little value. The passionate spectators of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations they had to submit to this condition for several months before they could watch the Bandit Mujina arch.

Once the current arc is over, fans of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will have to go back to different filler episodes. However, these will have a short life given that already from the new opening of Boruto the Kara organization was presented along with many other elements of future stories. For this reason it is possible that in four or five episodes there will be the beginning of the next narrative arc taken from the manga of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

This is confirmed by Organic Dinosaur, an insider known for the information disclosed on Boruto: Naruto Next Generations who in a tweet said that the arch of Ao is already in production. In addition, fans can expect great scenes from the next story thanks to the meticulous preparation of the staff. It is not yet known whether the Ao and Kara arc will be widened as happened to the Bandit Mujina arc, but fans can at least be calm and know that the fillers will not last too long.