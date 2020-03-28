Boruto's anime enriches the manga script with an unedited sequence

Share it:

After the broadcast of over 80 filler episodes, the staff of the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations he decided to draw on the paper material, starting with the adaptation of the narrative arc of the Bandits Mujina.

As we all know, the serialization rhythms of Japanese publishing are not exactly a walk, and it may happen that during the writing of a work the author is forced to omit some details not indispensable for the story.

Animated adaptation comes into play in this context, which can improve the original script – where possible – enriching it with those details that give an extra edge to the narrative impact, and that's exactly what happened with episode 149 of Boruto.

During the episode the character of Yamaoka is introduced, to which unfortunately we will have to say goodbye a few moments later, having been killed in the maze of a forest by some dark figures. At the end of the episode we learn that Yamaoka's body was stolen by the Mujina Gang boss, Shojoji. It is a sequence originally absent in the manga, but that the anime staff has included to relate to the events of a few episodes before.

The narrative arc of Hozuki Castle, in fact, revealed that the antagonist is able to steal anyone's body as a targettherefore it was rather easy to speculate who hid behind his murder.

