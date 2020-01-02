Entertainment

Boruto's anime could move closer to the manga than expected

January 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The Jump Festa 2020 has, as usual, expanded and disclosed details about the future of the various series of the Shueisha team. Among these it certainly cannot miss Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, whose manga is serialized on V-Jump while the anime is produced by Studio Pierrot and available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

The Bandito Mujina arc was recently announced, an event that was held in the early stages of the Boruto manga: Naruto Next Generations but which had not yet been transposed into the anime. This confirms the end, at least momentarily, of Boruto's fillers. However the panel at Jump Festa 2020 it may have confirmed that it will not be the only narrative arc from the non-original script.

After the arch of the Mujina bandits indeed the true story of Boruto begins: Naruto Next Generations and in particular a dubbing session could have confirmed the arrival of the last chapters of the manga, with the appearance and the first battle of Jigen. Noriaki Sugiyama, voice actor of Sasuke, and Chie Nakamura, voice actress of Sakura, lent their voices to a sequence of scenes from chapter 38 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, therefore watch out for spoilers if you are not on par with the manga story.

The next few months could therefore reserve to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans several pleasant surprises, with a story that would begin to get alive by stopping the self-contained episodes sometimes criticized by fans. Kodachi himself said that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will have a crazy future.

