Boruto: will the new Naruto technique have consequences on the ninja?

All eyes are on the next chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and the exit is now near. The February chapter should end Naruto and Sasuke’s battle now that Isshiki is dead. However, the duo has yet to deal with Boruto’s seal. If Naruto will survive.

If you are on par with the manga, you will know very well that Naruto is not doing well right now. The hero decided to use a new form of Kyuubi in the battle against Isshiki, and he did so knowing that he could die. Kurama warned him about the possible consequences of this technique, but few details have been revealed about how Naruto could have died. Now, the advances have made it clear that there will be consequences of the technique, and it doesn’t seem to be any good.

The use of the technique in fact had serious repercussions on Naruto’s body, falling to the ground. Kyuubi’s new form had promised he would need a tribute, and he didn’t lie. There is a chance that Naruto has suffered irreversible damage, or that his chakra has been affected.

Fans of the Naruto Shippuden novels may have their own theory about it. In fact, in the novels Naruto contracts a blood cancer, and Sasuke and Sakura join forces to cure him. Neitzens thinks that the cause of the disease could be Naruto’s new form, and only time will tell if the theory is right or not.

Meanwhile, the initial flash forward of the Boruto series might make sense, and the protagonist’s hidden power is similar to Naruto’s nine-tailed fox.

What will happen to Naruto? What are your theories? Let us know in the comments!