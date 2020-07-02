Boruto: will the anime pass through the hands of other studios, a drop in quality for the Kara arc?

Share it:

Shooting the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, viewers are waiting for nothing more than the conclusion of the short arc of filler episodes that is holding the bench at the moment in order to launch into the narrative arc of Kara. This will be the second part of the manga in a few months and therefore due to the importance they expect a job done properly.

We will therefore see the infamous Kara organization also in the anime as well as its boss Jigen, although we will have to wait a few more weeks before Boruto: Naruto Next Generations can stage these characters in full. However, news from the recent hours begins to make fans tremble.

Animeblue has indeed confirmed that several episodes of Boruto concerning the arch of Kara they will not be processed by Studio Pierrot but by subsidiaries and other third party studios such as Jiwoo Animation, Hanjin Animation and Hotline. These third-party studios are not particularly known for their capabilities therefore, depending on how Studio Pierrot will decide to work on Boruto, we could witness episodes with a clearly lower quality.

Considering that we are talking about a saga of Boruto which is taken from the manga and is therefore fundamental for the story, Pierrot will need to adequately control the work. What do you think of this news?