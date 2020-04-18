Boruto: Will Naruto Next Generations go on hiatus for Coronavirus?

Share it:

The animation industry is collapsing due to the inconvenience caused by the Coronavirus. The orders imposed by the government, as well as the difficulties between primary and third-party studies to communicate, have expanded production times, triggering a series of delays and delays that are now uncontrollable.

If some companies have already run for cover by postponing the debut of their seasonal series, on the other the chaos seems imminent for those studies dealing with inadequate weekly production. Pierrot studyin particular, he has never been particularly skilled in managing a well-organized schedule, and several times he risked seriously compromising the airing of souls, just as happened in the first quarter of Black Clover.

Furthermore, the team recently revealed on V-Jump magazine the new promotional poster of the anime, the same one that we proposed at the bottom of the news, on thenarrative arc of Ao. In this case, the key visual warns that at the moment, due to the Covid-19, it was not possible to reveal the release date. Although it has not yet been confirmed, this would confirm that Pierrot is struggling with some internal problems that could inevitably lead to postponement of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations to a date to be assigned. Ultimately, we suggest that you continue to follow us so as not to miss any news on the subject. In the meantime, we remind you that Jigen's voice actor has finally been revealed.

