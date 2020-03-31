Entertainment

Boruto will have to hurry to prevent yet another murder

March 30, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

After briefly stopping in the mini narrative arc dedicated to Hozuki Castle, the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is entering the heart of the Bandit Mujina saga. In the previous episodes we had a taste of the ruthlessness of these criminals, who – now – have targeted another target.

After the boss of the organization Shojoji took care of killing Yamaoka, he directed his sights towards the young Tento. In fact, during episode number 150, the boy is taken hostage and, although the father is offered a ransom to let him go, the real intentions of the gang outline a situation of extreme danger.

The bandit boss manages to trick Tento after taking the form of Yamaoka, thanks to which he can guide him to an empty warehouse. After carrying out the kidnapping, the redemption conditions set by Shojii are not exactly easy to fulfill; 500 million plus the release of all prisoners from Hozuki Castle.

READ:  The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

If on the one hand Tento's father can actually think of raising the money requested, letting go of the prisoners of the Castle can be a decidedly prohibitive clause. As we mentioned in the previous lines, Shojii has no plans to deliver on his promise, wants to devour Tento and then clone his body.

However, Tento represents only a pawn to reach the Feudal Lord, Shojoji's real target. His greatest desire is the conquest of Tierra del Fuego, to transform it into a sort of criminal paradise for the Bandits Mujina. It will be up to Boruto to rush to the aid of his friend and avoid this terrible epilogue.

Boruto's character designer celebrates the ninja's birthday with a cute sketch. Boruto's anime enriched the original manga script by including an unedited sequence.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.