Boruto will have to hurry to prevent yet another murder

After briefly stopping in the mini narrative arc dedicated to Hozuki Castle, the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is entering the heart of the Bandit Mujina saga. In the previous episodes we had a taste of the ruthlessness of these criminals, who – now – have targeted another target.

After the boss of the organization Shojoji took care of killing Yamaoka, he directed his sights towards the young Tento. In fact, during episode number 150, the boy is taken hostage and, although the father is offered a ransom to let him go, the real intentions of the gang outline a situation of extreme danger.

The bandit boss manages to trick Tento after taking the form of Yamaoka, thanks to which he can guide him to an empty warehouse. After carrying out the kidnapping, the redemption conditions set by Shojii are not exactly easy to fulfill; 500 million plus the release of all prisoners from Hozuki Castle.

If on the one hand Tento's father can actually think of raising the money requested, letting go of the prisoners of the Castle can be a decidedly prohibitive clause. As we mentioned in the previous lines, Shojii has no plans to deliver on his promise, wants to devour Tento and then clone his body.

However, Tento represents only a pawn to reach the Feudal Lord, Shojoji's real target. His greatest desire is the conquest of Tierra del Fuego, to transform it into a sort of criminal paradise for the Bandits Mujina. It will be up to Boruto to rush to the aid of his friend and avoid this terrible epilogue.

