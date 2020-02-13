Boruto: why is Kokuri targeted by Mujina Bandits? Let's find out together

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After years and more than 100 episodes in which the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations he continued churning out only unpublished narrative arches and original stories disconnected from the manga, it would seem that with this new narrative arc lasting eleven episodes he is finally following the path already opened by the paper work.

Indeed, the saga of Bandits Mujina, although in the anime from the first episodes some variations and additions compared to the manga are clearly visible, it is also present in the paper counterpart designed by Mikio Ikemoto and written by Ukyo Kodachi.

In the last few episodes we have seen how our heroes: Boruto, Mitsuki is Sarada have infiltrated the Hozuki Castle, a maximum security ninja prison, in which they must carry out a mission on behalf of a certain prisoner: Kokuri.

Former member of Bandit Mujina was targeted by a murder potential still unknown, for which Team 7 was called. The investigation continues to discover the man who wants Kokuri dead and also the reasons why he wants him dead. In fact, as the title of the next episode, the 144th: "The secret of Kokuri", it would seem that the person they are protecting also has something that is hiding and that Boruto and Mitsuki will do everything to find out.

As anticipated by the preview available at the bottom of the article, it would seem that Kokuri was targeted by his former comrades Mujina for stealing money from them that he later hid. And while our ninjas will do everything to understand what moves in the shadows and also the aims of the Bandits Mujina on the Leaf Village, let's enjoy the preview video of the next episode out.

What do you think of Kokuri that, we remember, is a completely original character and present only in the anime? Do you think the addition of this prelude not present in the manga is a strength or not? Let us know in the comments below.

Is Studio Pierrot recycling Boruto's animations?