Entertainment

Boruto: why is Kokuri targeted by Mujina Bandits? Let's find out together

February 12, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

After years and more than 100 episodes in which the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations he continued churning out only unpublished narrative arches and original stories disconnected from the manga, it would seem that with this new narrative arc lasting eleven episodes he is finally following the path already opened by the paper work.

Indeed, the saga of Bandits Mujina, although in the anime from the first episodes some variations and additions compared to the manga are clearly visible, it is also present in the paper counterpart designed by Mikio Ikemoto and written by Ukyo Kodachi.

In the last few episodes we have seen how our heroes: Boruto, Mitsuki is Sarada have infiltrated the Hozuki Castle, a maximum security ninja prison, in which they must carry out a mission on behalf of a certain prisoner: Kokuri.

Former member of Bandit Mujina was targeted by a murder potential still unknown, for which Team 7 was called. The investigation continues to discover the man who wants Kokuri dead and also the reasons why he wants him dead. In fact, as the title of the next episode, the 144th: "The secret of Kokuri", it would seem that the person they are protecting also has something that is hiding and that Boruto and Mitsuki will do everything to find out.

READ:  Naruto Shippuden: the time Itachi Uchiha went to the stove

As anticipated by the preview available at the bottom of the article, it would seem that Kokuri was targeted by his former comrades Mujina for stealing money from them that he later hid. And while our ninjas will do everything to understand what moves in the shadows and also the aims of the Bandits Mujina on the Leaf Village, let's enjoy the preview video of the next episode out.

What do you think of Kokuri that, we remember, is a completely original character and present only in the anime? Do you think the addition of this prelude not present in the manga is a strength or not? Let us know in the comments below.

Is Studio Pierrot recycling Boruto's animations?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.