Boruto: what do we know about the next antagonist of the opera?

The latest story arc of the manga of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations led the protagonists of the opera to face an Otsutsuki. Intent on harnessing the powers of Kawaki’s Karma to bring the Divine Tree back to life, Isshiki was defeated at the end of a complex battle. But for the Leaf ninja there is no time to rest.

Boruto chapter 55 led the Seventh Hokage to say goodbye to his greatest friend, depriving himself of part of his immense power. At the same time, caught off guard by the return of Momoshiki Otsutsuki, who took possession of the young protagonist’s body, Sasuke was deprived of the Rinnegan. With the two strongest heroes of the Leaf enormously weakened, the village of Konoha is in grave danger.

In the pages of the manga it has already been revealed who it will be Boruto’s next opponent and other young ninjas, who will have to stand up as new defenders of their village. Taking up Isshiki’s legacy was Code, the last Intern of the Kara Organization.

Apparently Code is too in possession of Karma, its brand, however, has a particularity that differentiates it from those of Boruto and Kawaki. The white variant of the seal indicates that Kara’s Intern is a failed vessel, a being unworthy to become the host of an Otsutsuki.

Code, however, is intent on accomplishing his former leader’s mission of eating the fruits of the Divine Tree so that he can transform into an Otsutsuki. Masashi Kishimoto had no alternative to continue Boruto’s narration; It’s really like this?