Boruto: unveiled the colorful cover of volume 11

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Coronavirus problem that involved Weekly Shonen Jump and the entire Shueisha has forced to postpone the publisher's tankobons scheduled for May 1, 2020. The new date is about ten days later and, among the various releases, there will be the new volume of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the eleventh.

As happens a few days before the official release, the reference magazine (in this case V-Jump) publishes a preview of the cover. In this way we can see in advance who will be presenting the contents of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations volume 11.

The Boruto Explorer page shared the cover in question in a tweet that you can see at the bottom of the news. This time Mikio Ikemoto has focused on four members of the new Konoha Team 7 who, during the contents of this tankobon, found themselves face to face with the dangerous Boro and had to play as a team. Certainly particular is the composition and above all the chosen color combinations. The four guys on the leaf all have clothes that have pink, green and black as their colors, while the bottom is partly blue and partly orange. You like this cover of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations?

Meanwhile, chapter 45 of Boruto has revealed some details on the Ohtsutsuki