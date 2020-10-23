Boruto: titles, advances and release date of the November episodes

The animated series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is finally getting to the heart and according to the previews of the episodes that will be released during the month of November, Team 7 will be called to great enterprises.

Twitter user @OrganicDinosaur unveiled the titles, synopsis and release date of the episodes of the month of November from the anime of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations. Following hard training with Kakashi and Sasuke, Boruto and Sarada are finally ready to return to their mission and show the results of their efforts.

User reported information is extracted from a TV guide. Entitled “The Secret of the Cellar”, episode 173 of the series will see Konohamaru and Mugino perform a reconnaissance of Victor’s company. Entering an area reserved only for specialized personnel in the depths of the structure, the two they get vital information. The episode will air on November 11th.

During episode 174, titled “The Revival of Shinjyu”, an unusual event occurs at the facility. Noticing the accident, Boruto and Sarada they rush to the scene being faced with a repulsive plant. Has the Divine Tree been reproduced in the structure? The episode will arrive on November 15th.

Of the next two episodes, the user only reported the titles and the release date. Episode 175 will be titled “Going Beyond the Limit” and will air on November 22nd. A week later, on November 29, episode 176 will also arrive, titled “Lockdown the AN Gates”. For the uninitiated, the AN Gates are the gates at the entrance to Konoha. Waiting for more information on these two episodes, Boruto is about to exhibit his new Rasengan. In a clip masterfully created by a fan, one of Boruto’s protagonists is dead.