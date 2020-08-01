Boruto: the writers anticipate a serious accident for Team 7

Share it:

The anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has finally entered the heart of the narrative arc dedicated to the organization Kara, adapted in part what we have seen in the manga, and once again underlining the importance of the developments introduced in this saga.

Starting from this assumption, it is not difficult to imagine significant changes in sight, also as regards the main characters. To confirm these conjectures was the intervention of one of the writers of the series by Boruto.

As you can see from the post at the bottom of the page, the user @a_nishi_w has shared the words of the author, in which a serious accident is announced in which Boruto will be partly involved and will have some important consequences for Team 7. The accident in question occurred at the hands of the Kara organization, during the search for a researcher, and Mitsuki was injured.

It could be the beginning of a sequence of filler episodes, to which the series itself has become accustomed to us, before actually returning to the saga of the Kara organization. The organization is now the biggest threat in the world of Boruto, especially if we consider the discoveries regarding their incredible technological resources.

Recall that Boruto's manga has arrived at chapter 48, and that perhaps we will soon find out the truth about the character of Koji Kashin.