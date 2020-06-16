Boruto: the Twitter account shares updates for the resumption of the anime

Share it:

A few months ago, several souls were forced to stop their broadcast. Among these was Boruto: Naruto Next Generations by Studio Pierrot which started again from the first episodes with the broadcast of episode 155 postponed to a date to be destined. All fans of the anime therefore had to wait for news about the recovery.

Now the Coronavirus alarm in Japan has partially returned and many have resumed their activities in a more or less normal way. This obviously also affects the animation sector and many souls have announced their return. Between who is in waiting to communicate the official date, however, there is Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

So far fans of the world of Naruto with the new adventures of his son have not had much luck and are still in a frantic wait for dates or communications. One of the first clues about the short-term recovery of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations comes from the Twitter account "Naruto to Boruto" which you can see at the bottom in Japanese.

The translation of the tweet is "Just wait a little longer for the transmission of the next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations". The message therefore suggests that the works for a recovery of the transmission are proceeding and therefore it may take a few weeks to return of the normal programming of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The latest episode, 154, focused on Himawari and the ninja academy, but fans can't wait to enjoy the Kara arc.