Boruto: the titles of the next episodes of the anime anticipate the arrival of a new Rasengan

In the new story arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations the young ninja of Team 7 are undergoing intense training in order to remedy the resounding defeat received by the Kara Organization. In the previews of the next episodes, Boruto seems to have given birth to a new Rasengan.

The animated series of Boruto: NarutoNext Generations is currently busy with the training of Boruto and Sarada, looking for new skills with which to be able to defeat Deepa of the Kara Organization. While the young Uchiha turned to her father, Boruto he asked the Sixth Hogake for help, Kakashi Hatake.

In the titles and previews of the next episodes of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations published on Twitter by the user @ Abdul_S17, the training of the protagonist seems to bear the hoped-for results. Fans must therefore expect the arrival of a new deadly Rasengan.

Boruto learned Rasengan thanks to training with Konohamaru and Sasuke, who taught him the secrets of Naruto’s most powerful technique. But thanks to the help of Kakashi, who had already helped Naruto develop Rasen Shuriken, now the Hogake’s son seems to have combined the potential of Rasengan with that of Chidori. An explanation of Sasuke, he had already anticipated that Boruto would have learned the purple lightning.

The update on Boruto’s progress comes from Twitter user Abdul_S17, who has unveiled the titles of the next episodes of the animated series. Episode 170 of the anime, titled “A New Rasengan, will arrive on October 18 on Crunchyroll. But the full power of new Boruto technique, we will only see it during episode 171, entitled “Achievements of Training”. The next two episodes, “Sign of Fear” and “Secrets of the Basement”, will arrive on November 1st and 8th respectively. Waiting to know this new formidable technique, Orochimaru’s redemption in Boruto has left everyone speechless.