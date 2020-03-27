Boruto: the synopsis of the next episode anticipates another hit by the Bandits

Share it:

The animated series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is in the heart of the Bandit Mujina arc, and the synopsis of the next episode confirms the dark narrative trend of the latest episodes. Indeed, it seems that after the death of Yamaoka, the criminal organization has no intention of stopping its murderous aspirations.

Twitter user Abdul_S17 translated and shared the synopsis of the new anime broadcast, which alludes to a situation of absolute danger for Tento, identified as the umpteenth target by the Mujina Bandits:

"The strongest Card Value"

"Team 7 has been assigned a mission of rank B, a goal they have dreamed of for some time. Boruto, enthusiastic about the news, realizes that the card given to him by Tento is inside his pocket. At this point he heads towards the his friend's hotel, where he discovers that the boy has been kidnapped by the Mujina Bandits. Boruto wants to save him, but will his mission take place the following day ?! "

The clash between Team 7 and the criminal organization is getting closer, and we are very curious to see how the anime staff will be able to transpose the sequences of the Mikio Ikemoto manga. The antagonists of the current saga are perhaps the most formidable in the series, and their boss – Shojiji – has already shown that he has terrifying abilities and is a ruthless murderer.

