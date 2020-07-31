Entertainment

Boruto: the synopsis of episode 159 anticipates yet another bega for Team 7

July 31, 2020
Maria Rivera
During the new narrative arc, Boruto and his companions will have to deal with the threat posed by the Kara Organization. In this regard, Twitter user Abdul_S17 shared the final details regarding the next episode of the series.

The title of episode 159 is "Search and Rescue", preluding to a mission that is not exactly peaceful for Team 7, as the synopsis says:

"Boruto and the rest of the team finally find the missing researcher. Despite his stamina, the team is determined to bring him back safely to his client."

In past episodes, Boruto and his companions have become aware of the real threat formed by Kara, while Sasuke and Sai are still engaged in their investigative mission on the criminal group. Team 7 is currently busy, as stated in the synopsis above, to catch the mysterious researcher, who seems to have invaluable knowledge of the organization

It is likely that, before going into the heart of the saga, the anime will focus part of its narrative on original content, not present in the manga. An example is the character of Deepa, an unedited member of the Kara organization, created specifically for the animated series.

Will Boruto's anime soon reveal the sad truth about Koji's character? Episode number 159 of the animated series of Boruto is shown in a rich trailer.

