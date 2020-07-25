Boruto: the screenwriter of the anime shares new details on the next saga

Share it:

It took about 100 episodes before the anime of Boruto faced the narrative arc of the Kara Organization. Considering the premises deriving from the paper work, the fans are eagerly awaiting the new episodes of the series.

Recently, the screenwriter of the anime – Honda Masaya – reassured fans about the structure of the next story arc, specifying that it will also include the saga of Ao. Before his statements the fans were rather doubtful, since in the manga the two narrative arcs had been addressed separately.

It is certainly excellent news for those who appreciate the new direction of the animated series, which shelved the filler episodes to concentrate on the vertical plot of the work. Until now – considering the arch of the Bandits Mujina – an excellent job has been done, with the studio that has been able to transpose the starting material enriching it with unpublished particulates.

The chapters of the next narrative arc that will receive an adaptation, again according to the screenwriter, they will be from 16 to 23. Nevertheless, the hypothesis of a return to the original episodes – once the saga is over – is still alive.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the titles of the new episodes prelude to an imminent conflict. Will Boruto's design change during the next saga? The latest promotional trailer would confirm this.