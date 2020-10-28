Boruto: the return of two former antagonists in the promo of the new episode of the anime

In the last few episodes of the animated series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations we saw Team 7 train intensely to be able to challenge the Kara Organization again. But the ninja of Konoha must also worry about the return of two old protagonists; what are their intentions?

The promo of episode 172 of the anime, posted on Twitter by user @ Abdul_S17, reveals the return of two former villains, Suigetsu and Orochimaru. In the sequel to Masashi Kishimoto’s work, these two characters seem to have definitely gone over to the Leaf Village side, but given their past actions, it’s still too early to blindly trust them.

The mysterious redemption of Orochimaru in Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations is one of the most disputed points of the series. His crimes have been forgiven by the Seventh Hokage, who even allowed him to freely manage his headquarters within the borders of Konoha. As a gesture of solidarity, the legendary ninja granted the services of his son Mitsuki to Konoha. Suigetsu, on the other hand, did not pose a serious danger like Orochimaru, as he only helped Sasuke achieve his goals. But what is their return to?

The episodes of Boruto Naruto the Next Generations to be released in November are classified as “fillers”, as their plot was created specifically for the animated series and is not part of the events of the manga. The two old antagonists didn’t have much space in this sequel, so the anime will try to re-emerge two very important figures in the past. Waiting for the episode, out on November 11, Sarada and Sakura are the protagonists of an incredible fight in Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations.