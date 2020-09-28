Boruto: the protagonist will be trained by a former teacher of his father?

If Naruto became the ninja we know it is not only thanks to his ability, but also thanks to the support he had from his masters. In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Will his son retrace his path?

Iruka first, then Kakashi and finally Jiraiya. These were the three masters who steered Naruto towards the path of good. The Seventh Hokage was able to draw on the techniques and advice dictated by these three extraordinary and fundamental figures. In Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations it seems that the protagonist is about to turn to one of his father’s teachers.

Kakashi is one of the most powerful ninja of the Leaf, as well as Konoha’s Sixth Hokage, and in the past he directed Team 7 made up of Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura. Boruto could turn to him to become the ninja of his dreams.

The details of this sensational anticipation were shared on Twitter by rocha_luana. According to reports, after the humiliating defeat suffered by the Kara Organization in the last episodes of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, the protagonist will seek the help of the former Hogake.

Kakashi would be the perfect figure for Boruto, but the leaf-copying ninja isn’t exactly the most dedicated to this type of work. If the young shinobi intends to be trained by him, will certainly have a lot to do. Waiting to find out if Kakashi will be able to improve Boruto’s Rasengan, we discover the conditions of Mitsuki, a veteran of a fight to the death in the animated series of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations.