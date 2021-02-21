Boruto: the potential of the Recipient in the preview of episode 188

After a long and exciting battle against a traitorous former ninja, Team 7 is finally getting to know the identity of the Vessel, the mysterious objective that binds the Kara Organization. We discover its devastating power in the preview of episode 188 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

In the last episodes of the anime, Boruto, Sarada and Mitsuki had to face the ninja scientific tools escaped from Professor Katasuke’s control. The hero of the Fourth Great Ninja War Ao has actually turned out to be a traitor, becoming a technological weapon in the service of the Kara Organization.

But when the protagonist of Boruto had led him on the path of redemption, a new terrible opponent fell into battle. Disappointed by the Outsider’s behavior, Kashin Koji has put Team 7 in trouble by exploiting his abilities apparently tied to a legendary shinobi from the Land of Fire. Its main focus, however, is the Vessel.

In the preview of episode 188 of the animated series, posted on Twitter by the user Abdul S_17, we can see Delta and Jigen discuss potential of the Receptacle, who alone has defeated numerous puppets, the same ones that previously had almost defeated the ninja of the Leaf. The source of the Recipient’s power appears to be a mark on his left hand, the same mark also present in Boruto.

The episode will be broadcast on February 28th. While waiting for him, Boruto 186 goes crazy on social media; for fans it is one of the best episodes of the series.