Boruto: The ninjas celebrate Halloween in this new illustration

While a new and original story arc is introduced in the anime, the protagonists of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations appear in an illustration ready to celebrate Halloween. Let’s go see it.

The young protagonists of the Naruto sequel series, on the occasion of the end of October holiday, were represented with themed costumes by the staff that produces the animated series. In particular, from the official Twitter account of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, we can observe Boruto, the protagonist of the work, in the role of a vampire; Sarada as a witch and Mitsuki as a zombie.

A saga is currently underway in the anime, which deviates from what is told in the manga, created for the purpose of introducing the characters of the new and mysterious Kara organization that are explored later in the original work. Specifically, the boys of team 7 found themselves having to face the powerful Deepa and while waiting for a new clash with the latter they have started intense training. We have explored one of these trainings presented in Boruto in this article.

The different paths taken by the manga and the animated series have aroused not a few criticisms, but this inevitably makes the two works different and complementary experiences.

Are you following the series? Do you like this new illustration? I also point out another article concerning the recent controversies sparked by the manga of Boruto.