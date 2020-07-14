Entertainment

Boruto: the new trailer starts the next epic phase of the anime

July 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations begins the Kara saga. Fans of the anime waited in vain for months and years before Studio Pierrot began to adapt the contents of the story created by Ukyo Kodachi and designed by Mikio Ikemoto. The choice to narrate original adventures was naturally given by the manga with little content.

Now that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga version has several volumes behind it, Studio Pierrot is concentrating on presenting stories taken from the manga or that closely relate to those events. We had a taste of it with the Bandit Mujina which was partly original and partly an adaptation of the manga. The same will happen with the Kara saga, the most important that has so far been introduced in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

The synopsis of the episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations that will air on July 19 had already been leaked, but now everything is accompanied by a trailer. Below you can watch the video of the episode "On the tracks of Kara" where you already notice the presence of Sai and Sasuke. Already the rainy and gloomy setting marks a change of pace from more sunny contexts that occur in the fillers. Furthermore, the expression of the duo of the leaf already seems to indicate a strong concern, even if Kara still has to expressly show itself. Then begins a narrative arc that will keep viewers of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations involved for a long time.

