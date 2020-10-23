Boruto: the new Rasengan of the protagonist in an epic rematch

After a long training with Kakashi, in the new episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations the protagonist will finally show the results obtained. What extraordinary technique should we expect from the son of the Seventh Hokage?

The latest episodes of the anime of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations have focused on theTeam training 7, finally ready to seek revenge with the members of the Kara Organization. While Sarada trained under the guidance of her father Sasuke in an attempt to better understand the Sharingan, the Sixth Hokage, Kakashi Hatake, oversaw Boruto. The ninja copier, as he did with Naruto, did his best to teach him a variant of Rasengan.

The Rasengan was first introduced by Jiraiya, who explained the secrets of this deadly technique to a very young Naruto. Passing from father to son, Boruto learned this jutsu grazie a Konohamaru Sarutobi and refined it with the help of Sasuke Uchiha. But now the role of teacher has passed into the hands of Kakashi, a specialist in Chidori and Purple Energy.

In the promo of the episode 171 of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations published on Twitter by @ Abdul_S17, the narrator of the protagonist has anticipated that during the episode we will see the new Rasengan. So, in the next episode of the Boruto anime, Team 7 will show the results obtained in training.